ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Bruce Frederics is an insurance consultant who is not happy with CBS46’s Better Call Harry. The same goes for Frederics’ attorney, Ralph J. Vallani.
Mr. Frederics is suing Harry along with the Secretary of State, the state insurance commissioner and his client, Margo Ellis. When Ellis's home was damaged in a storm, she hired Frederics to get a better settlement on her insurance claim. If only she had known.
“Mr. Frederics, did you serve Ms. Ellis's interest with objectivity and complete loyalty?” asked Harry.
“No,” answered Frederics.
When Ellis signed a five and a half page, single-spaced, tiny print contract, she believed she was hiring what's called a public adjuster. A public adjuster is someone who negotiates and advocates on your behalf for a fee.
But Mr. Frederics says he was not acting as a public adjuster but as an appraiser, changing the terms. By the time the claim was settled, he had an insurance check for $40,000 and his fee tripled. Once CBS46 got involved, he sued. One of the allegations was extortion.
“In your complaint, you said that she and Mr. Samler conspired to extort and reduce your fee. You're going on TV like you are today and we're going to ruin you.”
But the judge would have none of it. After a five minute recess, she threw out the case. CBS46 outside counsel Derek Bauer says this case was all about freedom of the press.
“The first amendment absolutely protects the right to do what you are doing, to shine light on unlawful business practices. When that gentleman went on the stand under oath and admitted that he filed this lawsuit, not because he wanted not to achieve anything other than just silencing you,” Bauer told CBS46’s Better Call Harry.
