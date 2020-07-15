ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Better Call Harry has heard from thousands of Georgians who want to know when they will receive their unemployment benefits, and why they can't get through to talk to someone at the Georgia Department of Labor.
Today Harry took those questions directly to Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.
"It’s hard to kind of wrap your brain around how large the issue is for us at the Labor Department," Butler told Harry.
Butler says it's a math problem. Even though claims have steadily dropped for ten straight weeks, he doesn't have the staffing to handle the volume. When COVID-19 hit, the budget and staffing were at their lowest in a decade.
"When you get to a point when let’s say you have 45,000 people calling for an availability of 2,000 lines, it doesn’t take long for those circuits to totally close up," Butler said.
The decision to close offices to the public safeguarded employees, allowing them to process 2.9 million claims since March 15th.
But that doesn't help people who have been waiting three months or more. Butler said people waiting that long usually have complicated claims.
"Can you give us an idea of when you’ll be able to look at your website and say, book an appointment?" Harry asked.
"Yes, " Butler replied. "We are working with several of our vendors to come up with something like that."
When we hear a date for when people can book an appointment online, we will let you know. We will be helping the Department of Labor identify those cases of people who have been waiting three months or more to help them get resolved.
