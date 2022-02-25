SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Sandy Springs business owner tried to recover thousands of dollars stolen from his online banking account.
He picked a virtual bank because it saved money on fees, but what it did not save is time.
It’s been 3 years since Cody Parks switched from fitness trainer to business owner.
In 2019 he bought Formwell Personal Training in Sandy Springs. Formwell’s niche is small group training with the 40 and over crowd.
He trains online and he banks online, keeping track of finances through the virtual online only bank, Lending Club.
“And online banking seemed to be the way to go as far as lower fees and not getting hit with all these fees that you get at a brick-and-mortar bank.” he said.
Online only banking apps are everywhere – some, like Lending Club and Varo are real virtual banks but others like chime and Walmart’s Gobank, are technology companies that partner with banks. Consumer reports money expert chuck bell.
“On the positive side they’re able to offer accounts that have low fees or no fees, sometimes even higher interest rates than what are paid by brick and mortar banks, but the flip side is they don’t have an office in your community.”
Why would you need a physical bank? When someone steals your debit card number and starts buying thousands of dollars in crypto currency.
In all, there were 6 charges to crypto.com the total $7126.16 cents.
“Long story short I’m calling almost every day and it takes 15 to 20 minutes to prove your identity and then you rerun your story because it’s always something different.” Cody said.
Cody he takes the blame for not setting up two factor authentication, but c’mon, he filed the dispute last November. The fraud department closed the case because it determined “the merchant has refunded you the amount in question.”
“And I’m like heck yeah did I miss something because I don’t see 7000 in my account.”
“I think most people do not sign up for accounts that they may be defrauded a large amount of money, but if that were to happen to you, would you want to be able to walk into a branch in your city, town or community, and i’d say most people would want that.” said Chuck Bell.
Lending club said it has over 600 customer service representatives, even so, it did not return Cody’s money until we got involved, and even now the credits are pending while Lending Club continues to investigate.
Whether you use a brick and mortar or a virtual bank there are two things that will save you.
Go online and set up two factor authentication. And if they offer it, set up text alerts for transactions and withdrawals.
