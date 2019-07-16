HAMPTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Hampton woman could not believe what happened to her after she was involved in a serious car crash.
Penny Manford told Better Call Harry she had no time to stop when a teen driver blew a stop sign right in front of her. It was a violent crash that crushed Penny’s ankle and left her hospitalized for a month.
Police gave the teen a ticket for failing to yield at the stop sign. Despite the police report, the teen’s insurance provider, Progressive, concluded that Penny was 30 percent responsible for the crash, only paying out 70 percent of the damages.
Progressive is not the only insurer who assigns a percentage of blame even after the other driver gets the ticket.
The insurance company reversed its decision after Better Call Harry learned the teen driver paid the ticket, admitting guilt 100 percent.
Progressive covered the damages completely, which was enough to get Penny a new car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.