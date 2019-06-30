ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The new 5G network promises to be great for cell phone users.
But the improved technology could make forecasting the weather more challenging.
Meteorologists detect water vapor in the atmosphere using satellites. The frequency the FCC plans to use for the 5G cellular network transmits a signal that is very similar to what water vapor looks like to those satellites.
The result? Forecasting could get much more difficult or less accurate.
"If we are contaminating the water vapor signal with a 5G signal, our model might actually think it's garbage. Garbage in, garbage out as they say, and produce a less accurate forecast," Dr Marshall Shepherd, Director of UGA's Atmospheric Science Program tells CBS46 meteorologist Molly McCollum.
Your daily forecast could be impacted.
So could forecasts for big-impact events like hurricanes.
