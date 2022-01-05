ATLANTA (CBS46) — Social media users are honoring the life of Betty White while helping animals in need.
You’ve likely seen #BettyWhiteChallenge trending on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
The hashtag calls for people to give a $5 donation to a local animal shelter in her name on January 17, which would have been her 100th birthday.
I got my baby from an animal rescue, so I’m looking forward to participating in the #BettyWhiteChallenge https://t.co/5RiabbCrqB pic.twitter.com/tN2bDkNjjj— Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) January 3, 2022
The beloved actress was well-known for her love of animals. During her life, she worked with zoos and had many pets of her own.
Before pursuing a lengthy career in Hollywood, White even aspired to become a forest ranger — but at the time women were not allowed in the profession, according to the Associated Press.
The challenge has garnered much support online and many Atlanta shelters welcome donations in our area.
The Betty White Challenge. January 17th. #BettyWhiteChallenge Please pass it on… pic.twitter.com/itufEumDE9— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 3, 2022
