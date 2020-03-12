ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- If you have seen flyers or images circulating the internet about coronavirus, beware, it may be a myth.
Below is an example of a COVID-19 myth circulating social media:
The flyer shows so-called coronavirus cures including:
- Take a deep breath and hold your breath for 10 minutes. If you can do so successfully without coughing or difficulty it shows you do not have fibrosis and generally indicates no infection.
- Check yourself every morning in a fresh air environment.
- Everyone should make sure the mouth and throat are always moist.
- Drink water every 15 minutes.
These are inaccurate suggestions on ways to 'test' for coronavirus and have not been proven by a medical professional.
For accurate information about coronavirus and the latest from health officials, click here.
