ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A new scam currently being investigated by the Atlanta Police Department is targeting Atlanta drivers with authentic looking parking tickets; however the tickets are fake and are leading unsuspecting drivers to a third-party pay window online unaffiliated with the city of Atlanta.
Briyannah Thompson is one of the drivers who had the fake tickets placed on her car. The fake tickets, that look eerily similar to real ATL DOT issued parking violations, feature similar color patterns, fonts, and have the drivers vehicle description, license plate number and an officers name all printed.
“I got the tickets and I was like, when did they start giving you tickets for parking somewhere that is free,” said Thompson, who was skeptical about the tickets as soon as she received them. “It had my license plate on there, that was what threw me off because I was like how did you get the license plate on the ticket and then it had an officer name on there so it looked so legit like, it’s crazy.”
So legit, it Thompson was preparing to pay the ticket, until she caught wind of the scam on social media minutes before she intended to fork over $20 online.
“I was like OMG, I am so glad that I did not pay it because I was just about to pay it in class,” said Thompson.
The Atlanta Department of Transportation says it is aware of the scam and provided tips for drivers to avoid falling victim.
According to ATL DOT, real city issued parking tickets will not have QR codes like the fake tickets do. ATL DOT also says that all city issued tickets can be viewed and verified at ATLPLUSMOBILITY.com. If you ever have any questions or concerns regarding the validity of a ticket, before paying online, call 866-266-1360.
The website listed on the fake ticket is “ATLCitations.com.” Formerly, according to people who received the tickets, the website used to feature an unspecified pay window not linked to any official city of Atlanta entity. CBS46 checked the website link today, and as of 5:42pm February 3rd, the website has been removed.
“You’re taking people’s money, and that’s just sad,” said Thompson. “People work hard for their money you know what I’m saying? They just need to get another hobby.”
If you have any information regarding the scam, you are asked to contact Atlanta Police.
