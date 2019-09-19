ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 scoured the internet to try to find the lowest price for a single ticket to UGA vs. Notre Dame game. On Stubhub, $325 was the best we could do.
The demand for this game is thru the roof, and when that happens, the scammers and scalpers aren't far behind. The game is on track to become the hottest selling regular-season college football ticket of the last five years.
It's in such high demand, UGA added 500 seats making the paid attendance for this game a record-breaking 93,246. Tickets for the game are still available, but prepare to pay up.
Some students capitalize on their discounted freshman tickets by charging outsiders for use of their student ID to get into games. They even got an email from the UGA ticket office warning not to participate in the fraudulent scheme.
Experts say you're better off going through an independent broker like Stubhub or Ticketmaster, and for the lucky fans who already have their tickets, even they have been warned to be on their toes.
