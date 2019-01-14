FULTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) CBS46 Consumer Reporter Harry Samler said the market is ripe for scammers right now with the Super Bowl just weeks away.
Tickets to many of the upcoming events will cost you, for example, tickets to the Super Bowl Breakfast start at $200 each. The Taste of the NFL will set you back $700 per ticket.
“If you use Zelle, if you use Venmo, if you use any of those sites, you are using cash, you are sending it to somebody you don’t know,” explained Harry. “Craigslist, it’s like you’re swimming with sharks.”
A lot of people are eager to attend the events, but buyers are advised to practice caution before submitting a payment.
If you are trying to buy tickets to the big game, the NFL recommends buying tickets from its official resale marketplace, the NFL Ticket Exchange.
“If you go to the NFL’s website they have plenty of tickets to the Super Bowl,” said Harry. “Why would anybody charge any less?”
As for tickets to anything else, Harry said to avoid Craigslist and scalpers. He also advises people to always use a credit card.
If you must buy tickets with cash, Harry suggests making the seller go up to the ticket counter with you to prove they are real.
