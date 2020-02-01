BALL GROUND, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has identified a bicyclist who died after a car hit him.
Nathaniel Crawford Pool, 43, died in the crash Saturday. He was from Marietta.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 5 near Commerce Lane.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, a Jeep Renegade driving southbound hit Pool, who was riding a bike southbound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.
