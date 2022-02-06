SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man is dead after he was struck and killed by a driver while riding his bike late Saturday night.
Just before midnight on Feb. 5, deputies responded to a report of a person down in the 300 block of Vineyard Road.
The investigation revealed that a white man, who was wearing a reflective vest, had been struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle. He died at the scene.
Troopers believe the vehicle was possibly a silver Toyota product with damage to the front passenger side, possibly a broken headlight, plus damage to the bumper.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Patrol at 770-229-3410 or the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office at 770-467-4282.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.