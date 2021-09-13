A 41-year-old male bicyclist was killed early this morning in Athens County.
Athens-Clarke County Police say Michael Donnell Dowdy Jr. was riding on Pittard Road when he was struck at approximately 3:10 a.m. by a 2010 Mazda CX-9 driven by 32-year-old Tina Lynn Forte.
The fatal crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer James Trotter at james.trotter@accgov.com or 762-400-7326.
ACCPD would also like to remind the public that bicycles should be equipped with lights on the front and back for nighttime riding.
This is the 18th fatal crash in Athens-Clarke County in 2021.
