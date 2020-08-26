COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An accident involving a vehicle striking a bicyclist is now being investigated by the Marietta Police Department's Traffic Enforcement Program.
Police say 25-year-old Desmond Sipplin struck the individual Wednesday near the intersection of I-75 and the northbound ramps. At the time, Sipplin was operating a 2010 Nissan Maxima.
The bicyclist was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with life threatening injuries.
The Marietta Police Department’s STEP Unit is still currently investigating the collision. Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Jon Johnson at 770-794-5384.
