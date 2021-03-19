After several stumbles heading up Air Force One Friday, President Joe Biden made his way to Georgia for multiple events including a speech at Emory University after meeting with Georgia Asian-American leaders.

President Biden stumbled as he climbed Air Force One’s steps, initially appearing to trip, get up, then trip a second time. He struggled to get up the second time for a moment, before making it up, turning to wave at the top of the steps before hustling inside.

"So, as you know, it's pretty windy outside, it's very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself," deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said while briefings reporters on the plane on the way to Atlanta. "He is doing 100% fine."

Biden’s meeting with Georgia Asian-American leaders comes just days after multiple Asian-Americans were killed during a shooting rampage at multiple massage parlors and spas around the metro Atlanta area. It also comes at a time when violence against the Asian-American community is rising across the country.

After the meeting, Vice President Kamala Harris gave remarks just before the president where she pulled no punches on racism in the country.

"Racism is real in America, and it has always been. Xenophobia is real in America, and always has been," Vice President Harris said. "Ultimately, this is about who we are as a nation. This is about how we treat people with dignity and respect. Everyone has the right to go to work, to go to school, to walk down the street and be safe, and also, the right to be recognized as an American -- not as the other, not as them, but as us."

Harris ended her remarks before President Biden spoke reminding the nation the Executive Branch will not back down.

"A harm against any one of us is a harm against all of us. The President and I will not be silent. We will not stand by. We will always speak out against violence, hate crimes, and discrimination, wherever and whenever it occurs," Harris said.

In addition to meeting with the Asian-American community, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with voting rights activist Stacey Abrams. She has been widely credited with not only helping deliver the state to Biden, but also flipping the state to Democratic control in the U.S. Senate.

By doing both, Abrams and Georgia Democrats gave Biden enough control in Congress to help pass his $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill along party lines, the first step in an ambitious agenda to battle the twin health and economic crises caused by the pandemic. It was something Biden reminded Georgia and the nation about when he spoke at Emory Friday evening.

"The battle for the right to vote is never ever over. We’re in a fight again. It’s a fight we need to win," Biden said. If anyone ever doubted voting really mattered, Georgia just did. If anyone ever wondered if voting can change a country, Georgia just proved that it can. You can thank Senators Warnock and Ossoff, but for their votes, it (the American Recovery Plan) would not have happened."

Biden and Vice President Harris also took time while in Atlanta to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.