Joe Biden to meet Monday with George Floyd's family

Joe Biden will travel to Houston, Texas, on Monday to privately meet with and offer his condolences to the family of George Floyd, whose death at the hands of police launched widespread protests across the nation, according to a Biden aide.

WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden asked voters if they thought things were "mission accomplished" in June as COVID-19 cases skyrocket across the nation.

Biden spoke about the surprising June jobs report and COVID-19 Thursday. The full speech can be seen below.  

