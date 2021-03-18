President Biden and Vice President Harris were set to travel to Atlanta Friday as part of their Help is Here Tour to promote the passage of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, but opted to postpone the event in light of the tragic spa shootings that befell metro Atlanta Tuesday.
The President and Vice President will still be travelling to Atlanta, but will instead be meeting with local Asian-American leaders to discuss the recent shootings along with ongoing attacks and threats against the Asian community. They will also be stopping by at the Centers for Disease Control to discuss the latest updates on the fight against the pandemic.
