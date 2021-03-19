After several stumbles heading up Air Force One Friday, President Joe Biden made his way to Georgia for multiple events including a scheduled speech at Emory University after meeting with Georgia Asian-American leaders.
President Biden stumbled as he climbed Air Force One’s steps, initially appearing to trip, get up, then trip a second time. He struggled to get up the second time for a moment, before making it up, turning to wave at the top of the steps before hustling inside.
"So, as you know, it's pretty windy outside, it's very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself," deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said while briefings reporters on the plane on the way to Atlanta. "He is doing 100% fine."
Biden’s meeting with Georgia Asian-American leaders comes just days after multiple Asian-Americans were killed during a shooting rampage at multiple massage parlors and spas around the metro Atlanta area. It also comes at a time when violence against the Asian-American community is rising across the country.
In addition to meeting with the Asian-American community, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with voting rights activist Stacey Abrams when he travels to the Peach State on Friday, the White House confirmed. Abrams has been widely credited with not only helping deliver the state to Biden, but also flipping the state to Democratic control in the U.S. Senate.
By doing both, Abrams and Georgia Democrats gave Biden enough control in Congress to help pass his $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill along party lines, the first step in an ambitious agenda to battle the twin health and economic crises caused by the pandemic.
Biden and Vice President Harris also took time while in Atlanta to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.