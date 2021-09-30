ATLANTA (CBS46) — President Biden has announced his nominees for federal judicial positions across the nation. Among them is an Atlanta woman who, if selected, would become the second Black female judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.
Victoria Marie Calvert has been a staff attorney in the Federal Defender Program in Atlanta since 2012.
Before this, Calvert was an associate at King & Spalding LLP, where she represented clients in the Special Matters and Government Investigations group, and engaged in pro bono work.
Calvert received her Juris Doctor from New York University Law School in 2006 and her B.A. from Duke University in 2003.
If selected, she would also become the first former federal defender to become a district court judge in the state of Georgia.
In a released statement, Biden shared his belief that all 14 nominees are extraordinarily qualified, experienced and devoted to the rule of law.
This is President Biden’s eighth round of nominees for federal judicial positions, bringing the number of announced federal judicial nominees to 53.
