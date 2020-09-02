Joe Biden Kamala Harris

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak at a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

 (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign reported a massive fundraising haul in August with 95 percent coming from "grassroots supporters."

The Biden campaign announced just before noon Wednesday it raised $364.5 million in August. The campaign haul more than doubled what former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took in during August of 2016, $143 million.

Biden's fundraising translated to roughly $11.8 million per day, which is $491,667 per hour, or $8,194 per minute, or approximately $137 per second.

