WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign reported a massive fundraising haul in August with 95 percent coming from "grassroots supporters."
The Biden campaign announced just before noon Wednesday it raised $364.5 million in August. The campaign haul more than doubled what former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took in during August of 2016, $143 million.
Last month we raised $364.5 million — 95% of the donations from grassroots supporters like you and the majority online.Working people are powering our campaign — and I’m grateful.We’ve got a long way to go to close the fundraising gap and win — but we can do it. Together.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 2, 2020
Biden's fundraising translated to roughly $11.8 million per day, which is $491,667 per hour, or $8,194 per minute, or approximately $137 per second.
