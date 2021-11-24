President Joe Biden said Wednesday the guilty verdicts in the trial for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery "reflect our justice system doing its job," but added, "that alone is not enough."
"Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community, but the verdict ensures that those who committed this horrible crime will be punished," Biden said in a statement.
"While the guilty verdicts reflect our justice system doing its job, that alone is not enough. Instead, we must recommit ourselves to building a future of unity and shared strength, where no one fears violence because of the color of their skin," he continued. "My administration will continue to do the hard work to ensure that equal justice under law is not just a phrase emblazoned in stone above the Supreme Court, but a reality for all Americans."
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
