Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was one of President-elect Joe Biden's earliest supporters and she's being rewarded for it with a key position in the Democratic Party.

The President-elect's transition team revealed Thursday Mayor Bottoms is their pick to be the Vice Chair of Civic Engagement and Voter Protection for the Democratic National Committee. Bottoms thanked the Biden team and said she was humbled by the selection.

Bottoms is expected to stay in her position as Atlanta's mayor.

