ATLANTA (CBS46) — President Biden is expected to sign the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law Monday, sending $1.2 trillion in funding to economic and infrastructure support. But how does this impact Georgia? CBS46 is breaking down the numbers.
Repair and rebuild roads and bridges with a focus on climate change
Georgia has 374 bridges and over 2,260 miles of highway deemed to be in poor condition. On average, each driver in the peach state pays about $275 per year in costs from driving on these older roads.
Georgia can expect to receive an estimated $8.9 billion for highway apportioned programs and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs over the next five years.
Improve public transportation
Georgians who take public transportation spend an extra 74.1% of their time commuting. Under the new law, Georgia could potentially receive $1.4 billion over the next five years to improve public transportation options across the state.
Provide more accessibility for EV drivers
The bill invests $7.5 billion to build a national network of EV chargers to accelerate the adoption of EVs in an effort to address the climate crisis while supporting domestic manufacturing jobs.
Georgia can expect to receive $135 million of those funds over the next five years.
Help connect every American to reliable high-speed internet
Georgia can expect to receive $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state, including providing access to the at least 649,000 Georgians who currently lack it. And, under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, 3,187,000 or 31% of people in Georgia will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access.
Prepare more of our infrastructure for the impacts of climate change, cyber attacks and extreme weather events
From 2010 to 2020, Georgia has experienced 46 extreme weather events, costing the state up to $20 billion in damages.
Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, based on historical formula funding levels, Georgia will expect to receive $22 million over five years to protect against wildfires and $24 million to protect against cyberattacks. Georgians will also benefit from the bill’s historic $3.5 billion national investment in weatherization which will reduce energy costs for families
Deliver clean drinking water to every American and eliminate the nation’s lead service lines and pipes.
Georgia will expect to receive $913 million over five years to improve water infrastructure across the state and ensure that clean, safe drinking water is a right in all communities.
Improve our nation’s airports
Georgia would receive approximately $619 million for infrastructure development for airports over five years.
