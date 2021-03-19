President Biden and Vice President Harris' visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday comes as virus protection guidelines continue to be loosened in Georgia and around the nation. It’s providing a simple message the president has said repeatedly: get back to school in person.
According to the CDC’s latest research, remote schooling can be harmful to student and parental health. President Biden sought to reinforce that messages Friday during his time in Atlanta. He also took time to pay special thanks to the many scientists and workers at the CDC for their tireless efforts in the fight against COVID-19 while promising to keep politics out of their work.
"You are the Army, the Navy, the Marines, Coast Guard. I really mean it. This is a war,” Biden told the workers at the CDC. “You are the front-line troops.”
Friday's CDC Morbidity and Mortality Report included a survey of over a thousand school children's parents. The survey found virtual classes harmed the mental and physical health of students and parents. It also found private school children were two times as likely as public school students to be in class with teachers present.
Virtual instruction was twice as common for students of color as for white students surveyed by the CDC. New guidelines released this week cut in half the recommended safe distance for fully masked students from six feet to three, with a few exceptions. Hopefully making it easier to fill classrooms again.
President Biden ended his comments with a rousing, patriotic reminder.
"This is the United States of America, for God's sake. There is nothing, nothing, nothing we cannot do if we do it together," Biden said.
