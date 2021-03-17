President Joe Biden took to Twitter Wednesday evening to remember the massage parlor shootings in Atlanta and pray for those impacted by it.
"Jill and I are keeping everyone impacted by the shootings in Atlanta in our prayers," President Biden tweeted. "We don't yet know the motive, but what we do know is that the Asian-American community is feeling enormous pain tonight. The recent attacks against the community are un-American. They must stop."
Jill and I are keeping everyone impacted by the shootings in Atlanta in our prayers. We don’t yet know the motive, but what we do know is that the Asian-American community is feeling enormous pain tonight. The recent attacks against the community are un-American. They must stop.— President Biden (@POTUS) March 18, 2021
The suspect in multiple spa shootings that killed eight people Tuesday told investigators the crimes were not racially motivated and that he blames the spas for his “addiction to sex." Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested just under four hours after allegedly firing his first round in Cherokee County. Police said although Long gave no indication that the shootings were racially motivated, they are not completely ruling that out.
