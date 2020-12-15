Biden, Warnock, Ossoff rally Georgia voter support ahead of Senate runoffs

The heavy hitters showed up and showed out for the Democratic Party Tuesday. They held a ‘get ready to vote’ rally at historic Pullman Yard in Atlanta’s Kirkwood community.
Stacey Abrams took the stage and called on voters to save America on January 5th. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms echoed the sentiment saying, “when you show up to vote we will get it done.”
Warnock opened up his speech by saying "welcome to the new Georgia, welcome to the blue Georgia.”
“We can do this. We’ve got big problems and big issues and that’s why we have to stand together, and we can’t allow anybody or anything to divide us,” U.S. Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock said.
He also took a jab at his opponent Senator Kelly Loeffler saying, “she was appointed, but Georgian's are disappointed.”
Jon Ossoff also took the stage and said, "it's Georgia that has the opportunity to write the next chapter in American history."
“Our great state is the most competitive battleground state in this great country. We did that, all of you did that, Stacey Abrams did that, all of the activists and volunteers who have registered voters and organized and mobilized people did that,” Ossoff said.
The headliner for the drive-in rally was President-elect Joe Biden who said he needs two senators who are going to get things done.
“Let’s choose hope over fear, unity over division, science over fiction and yes truth over lies,” Biden said.
