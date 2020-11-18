While President-elect Joe Biden's lead has narrowed in Georgia, he still holds a 12,781 vote advantage over President-elect Trump as the post-election audit and hand retally enters its final hours.

The Georgia Secretary of State's Office revealed the current numbers during a Wednesday morning virtual press conference. Gabriel Sterling, Voting System Implementation Manager at Georgia Secretary of State said 4,968,000 ballots have been hand audited as of 11 a.m.

With more than 5 million votes cast, the state has around 12 hours to finish the remaining votes in the hand retally.

Additionally, the Secretary of State's Office said the number of absentee ballot rejections for signature issues increased approximately 350% in the November 2020 election from the 2018 election. That translated to about the same rate of increase as the total number of absentee ballots accepted.

The rejection rate for absentee ballots with missing or non-matching signatures in the 2020 General Election was 0.15%, the same rejection rate for signature issues as the 2018 General Election.

Earlier this week, the Secretary of State's Office reported multiple states had found extra votes that needed to be counted during the audit, including thousands in Floyd County.. Sterling says the ballots going uncounted were due to "human error."