Any lingering doubts about whether President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden won the state of Georgia seem to be evaporating with each report from the Secretary of State's office.
As of Wednesday morning, former Vice President Biden holds a 14,101 vote lead in Georgia, larger than his lead in other states like Arizona. Biden's lead over President Trump has consistently grown since he overtook the president in the count late last week.
President Trump and some of his supporters have made unsubstantiated claims of voter irregularities and problems in Georgia, but the only court case brought thus far was dismissed. The claims have also seen pushback from the Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office.
Secretary of State Raffensperger is expected to announce Wednesday the November General Election statewide contest that will be audited by all 159 counties. Still, even if a hand recount is ordered, Biden's lead is not expected to shrink by enough votes to change the outcome of the former vice president winning Georgia's 16 Electoral College votes.
