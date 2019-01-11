FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- January is national mentor month.
For nearly 60 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta has been matching adults with kids in need - creating friendships that last a lifetime. Now, the nonprofit is struggling to keep up with demand.
CBS46 anchor Karyn Greer sits down with CEO Kwame Johnson to find out how the organization is working to close the gap. For details on how you can be a big brother or big sister click here.
