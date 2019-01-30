ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- The National Football League made a major donation that will help nonprofits in metro Atlanta.
The donation is part a new social change platform the NFL launched, showcasing the collaborative efforts of players, owners and the league to create positive change in communities across the country.
“We are thrilled about this donation to from Maroon 5, Interscope Records and the NFL”, said Michelle Pearce, with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of America became the latest recipient of the $500,000 grant as part of the NFL’s new inspire change platform. And, the nonprofit says they will put that money to good use.
“Meeting our operating cost is always a challenge the building keeping the staff having the lights on having the staff to actually provide the program is highly important to us
The organization matches mentees with mentors.
“We do like things I love and we go places. We play football, play basketball, be in his backyard, play with his dog, walk his dog, said 13-year-old Javon.
And, it isn’t just the mentee who’s getting a benefit.
“He’s helped me get out of my box” added his big brother Gino Brogdon, when we interviewed the pair for a previous story.
But, the nonprofit has struggled to meet the demand for mentors with a waiting list of 500 children, a problem the donation will help to alleviate.
“Without the ability to add more staff we just can’t process as many kids into the program we just can’t bring them in so there interviews do their background checks find the right volunteers for them so that’s why we definitely need program funding,” added Pearce.
Local officials say they’re not sure how much of the funds they will get here but they say whatever it is they’re thankful.
