ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s a new year and there’s no shortage of movies and television shows filming in Georgia.
For starters, Atlanta’s media mogul Tyler Perry is keeping busy. Perry is currently shooting not one but three series. On the list are Assisted Living, season seven of House of Payne and Young Dylan, which Perry and Nickelodeon teamed up develop. It’s a new family action series starring a 10-year-old rapper.
Also expect to see Sylvester Stallone in around the next few months. The 72-year-old film legend is filming his next movie in town.
“Samaritan” centers around a young boy who is out to discover if a mythical superhero actually exists. The movie will be produced by Stallone’s Balboa productions and is set to be released December 2020
The Aretha Franklin biopic starring Jennifer Hudson is shooting all around town. Jennifer Hudson stars as the legendary singer in “Respect.” She’s kept us fans up to date via her social media pages of the times she’s in town taping scenes.
“Respect” also stars Marlon Wayans, Forest Whitaker and Mary J. Blige. The movie is slated to hit theaters on august 14, 2020.
One of the biggest television hits to come out of Georgia is currently shooting in the metro area. Netflix’s hit Stranger Things has started production on a highly anticipated season four. However no word on when fans can expect a release date.
Crews are also still shooting new episodes of “Black Lightning” around the metro area. The series centers on the super hero Jefferson Pierce. He hung up his suit and secret identity years ago but gets pulled back into his old lifestyle to seek justice. You can catch Black Lighting on the CW network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.