SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center (SWCC) in Scottsdale has lost a longtime resident who touched the lives of many with his story of survival and heart.
Leonardo, a 17-year-old jaguar-leopard hybrid, died earlier this week. The big cat was rescued from the entertainment industry. "Leo," as he's called, came to SWCC in September 2011.
"Leonardo's health was declining rapidly, and we were monitoring him closely," said Linda Searles, the founder and executive director of the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center. "His quality of life was good until the last couple of weeks. Sadly, we had to make the painful decision to let Leonardo go."
Staffers say Leo's kidneys started failing, and he had lost a substantial amount of weight. "Our hearts are broken," Searles said. "We're still processing his loss and know that this will be difficult for those how loved Leonardo as much as we did."
Leonardo was born in Las Vegas, bred to perform in shows. He was later rescued from a small zoo and pet store in southern Arizona. Leo came to SWCC as an elderly, abused, neglected, and unhealthy animal. His claws and canine teeth had been removed, and his feet were mutilated. The big cat also suffered a collapsed lung and pneumonia.
"Everyone marveled at his resilience as he struggled to overcome the abuse and neglect he endured for the first 9 years of his life," reads a post on the SWCC Facebook page. "He found peace and comfort within the safety of his enclosure and in time, he trusted his caregivers completely."
"Leo's story is testimony to the wonderful and loving work our staff and volunteers do for the animals who are rehabilitated or come to live at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center. We love our animals and offer the life and peace they deserve," Searles said.
The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, which was established in 1994, is home to approximately 350 wild animals, including foxes, porcupines, coyotes, bobcats, owls, bears, hawks, raccoons and mountain lions. The nonprofit wildlife refuge is located near 156th Street and Rio Verde Drive in Scottsdale. Throughout the year, Southwest Wildlife rescues and rehabilitates dozens of native wild animals, always with the goal to release the animals back into the wild whenever possible.
Southwest Wildlife operates solely from the public's support and relies on donations and grants to keep the facility open with trained volunteers and veterinarians caring for the animals 24/7.
