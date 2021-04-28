Big events and crowds return to Atlanta as pandemic continues

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- There is excitement in the air at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, everyone eager for a return to normalcy.
The Braves announced they will welcome 100% capacity back to Truist Park on May 7t and Atlanta United will welcome a full house at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on May 15.
“I kind of like it,” Atlanta resident Elijah Madden said.
It’s good news for Madden who was also encouraged to learn that Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms lifted the moratorium on large events of up to 10,000 people.
“I agree, I agree. The people have to be adjusted to it. I’m in agreeance with it, I have no problem with it at all,” Madden said.
That means, the city will host the Peachtree Road Race once again on the Fourth of July. And you can all about count on the return of festivals to Piedmont Park in the coming weeks.
“Music festivals I think it would bring up or would lift up people’s spirits,” Atlanta resident Ludmilla Mantel said.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms released a statement on Wednesday saying, "While we are pleased the metrics of our data-driven reopening plan allowed us to get to this point, COVID-19 continues to impact families across the city and state. We encourage everyone remain vigilant, get vaccinated, wear a mask, and follow CDC guidelines..."
And while many are excited about getting back to normal, others are still cautious.
“I don’t think it’s a good idea just as of yet. We are still in the midst of the pandemic and even though we are getting the vaccines, COVID is not declining as much as we’d like to, percentage wise,” Atlanta resident Joy Kim said.
In order for the Mayor's moratorium to be officially lifted it must be ratified by City Council at their next meeting Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.