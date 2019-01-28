ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Have you wanted to add a fur-baby to the family but weren't sure you could afford the adoption fee? This week is your chance to adoption dozens of pets with a discounted price.
The Atlanta Humane Society is offering $53 dog adoptions and 53 percent off cat adoptions for animals over six months January 29 through February 2.
Lifeline Animal Project is also offering discounts on their shelter dogs and cats. All pets with a football on their kennel card are vaccinated, microchipped, spayed/nuetered and ready to go home with their new owner , for FREE!
Best Friends wants future pet owners to celebrate the Big Game with the Snap, Tackle, Cuddle adoption promotion. The promotion runs through Super Bowl Sunday and you can adopt any cat or dog for $0-$15!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.