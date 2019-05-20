HENRY Co (CBS46) -- The driver of a tractor trailer involved in an accident that shut down I-75 in Henry County last week has been charged with homicide by vehicle and driving too fast for conditions.
The Henry County Police Department says that 39-year-old Mohabe McCoy is to blame in the wreck.
The driver, who is from Ohio, is also charged with making an improper turn and following too closely.
Four people who were in a Chevrolet 2500 pickup were killed in the crash. They have been identified as: Jose Ibarra Yanez, 42-years-old; Juana Adaliris Ortiz-Martinez, 31-years-old; Jaime Sanchez, 26-years-old; and Fermin Sanchez, 20-years-old. They were all from Dublin, Georgia.
previous story: Tractor trailer accident causes major delays in Henry County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.