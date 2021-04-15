Big tech company eyes diverse talent pool in Atlanta

Amazon isn't the only big tech company opening up shop in Atlanta, Microsoft is building office space in Midtown.
As a result, some people are now referring to Atlanta as the new tech hub of the southeast because companies are trying to take advantage of the diverse talent pool.
A 2018 YouTube video of tech giant Amazon portrays the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workforce.
“Having diverse teams allows us to think creatively when we are thinking of different ways of solving a problem,” Neha Goswami with Amazon said.
“Inclusion is necessary for diverse ideas to exist and grow. Inclusion and diversity combined is what allows innovation,” Tania San Miguel-Bounds with Amazon said.
Yet, Amazon’s attempt to level the playing field still lags behind.
Data compiled last year shows that 70% of Amazon senior managers and executives are White. Asians make up 20% and the Latino and Black communities are less than 4% each.
It’s information that stings the next generation of leaders on the Georgia Tech campus.
“Me as a Muslim American I’ve also noticed that sometimes I may not get the proper representation as some of my American friends,” Georgia Tech student Arish Virani said.
Verani is a freshman on campus and is grateful to learn that big tech companies like Amazon and Microsoft are opening offices in Atlanta where there is a wealth of diverse talent.
“When Amazon, Microsoft, Apple those big-name companies come to Georgia Tech looking for students it’s really inspiring to me and my other colleagues as well because it makes us feel represented. It makes us feel like we have a shot to get one of those big-name jobs,” Virani said.
In addition, Amazon announced they plan to hire 30% more women and 30% more black people in leadership roles.
“As a minority myself, I feel that just them taking that time out to really get that data and analyze it and understand what exactly that data means is a lot in itself them realizing that the playing field right now is not equalized and there are discrepancies in race in the workforce really means a lot. And I think by coming here it really does give other people more opportunities,” Georgia Tech student Marshall Nambiar said.
All Amazon employees will be required to take inclusion training, and they said they will begin rooting out racially insensitive terms in its code base.
