ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The loss of a fellow rider on Christmas day has hit home for the bike life community.
'Bike Life' Josh says he’s been riding in this neighborhood for years and when one rider falls it impacts many.
“It’s a real sad situation on Christmas, and you know pray for the family,” said Josh. “I just felt the need to come down here to where he passed to show respect. That’s what I do, fallen biker, fallen soldier, I feel like he’s family.”
According to police, the man who lost his life in the fire truck collision was Atasadiki also known as Sadiki Madden. He was in his 40’s.
Supporter of the bike life community, Stacey Hopkins, said the community has seen too much of the same.
“These riders are part of our community. They are our family we care about them too,” said Hopkins.
Hopkins said if change doesn’t come, a tragedy like the ATV-fire engine collision is bound to happen again.
“It may not be the same set of circumstances, but we’re gonna have more just like this. So somebody, city, state, government let’s fix this okay, let’s do something to fix this,” she added.
Hopkins biggest concern is the bikers being criminalized.
“I think there’s a way where we can find some sort of solution that takes into account public safety and safety for these riders that does not criminalize them and automatically make them a suspect.”
Hopkins solution is to build a park for ATV riders.
'Bike Life' Josh acknowledges police may try to crack down, but that won’t stop his family from riding.
“Bike life community is still going to be forever ever you know, generation to generation,” said Josh.
For this community, they feel like change starts when people start listening.
“The tragedy isn’t that y’all are riding out here on these roads the tragedy is that we never listen to those who said that would happen and you never built a park,” added Hopkins. ”The tragedy continues because more of you will die because no one has the political well or the testicular fortitude to do something about it and build a damn park.”
