SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An organization in metro Atlanta is using bikes that were formerly in police custody as evidence to help the youth.
Bearing Bike Shop "inspires kids to reach their full potential by helping them find their bearings in life."
The bikes were released following a court order that allowed them to be released from evidence.
Kids who participate in the program earn the bikes while learning character skills that will aide them in becoming successful in adulthood.
Kudos are also in order for Smyrna Bicycles who helped refurbish the bikes before they were donated.
