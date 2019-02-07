ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- A state lawmaker is working to protect Good Samaritans trying rescue animals in hot cars.
State Senator Kay Kirkpatrick filed a bill that would protect people who break out a car window to save a pet that is incapacitated or in distress. A similar bill was passed in the state legislature protecting first -responders who do the same to save a pet—another law protects people who break in to save children.
Currently, those Good Samaritan protections do not extend to people trying to save pets in hot cars.
“I think people are frequently afraid to step in and intervene because they don’t know what the consequences,” Sen. Kirkpatrick said. “One of the things that’s in the bill is whoever is doing this has to call 911, and they have to stay until the first-responders get there to make sure we have someone who is acting in good faith,” she told CBS46.
The freshman senator from Cobb County has a therapy dog of her own fostered the idea while serving on the service animal legislative study committee over the Summer. She said she intentionally omitted temperature minimums in the bill.
“If we put degrees on there, that really doesn’t help you because the inside of the car is not going to be the same as the ambient temperature,” Kirkpatrick said. “So, I deliberately didn’t get that specific, just like it’s not specific in the part that protects people who are trying to save a child.”
At the Freedom Barkway Dog Park one dog owners told CBS46 that he was concerned about people possibly being able to break into cars haphazardly. Other owners said they fully support the bill.
“I completely agree with that,” said Kyleigh Lawson. “They should 100% be able to do that. If I ever saw a dog locked in a car, I would want it immediately out. So, I would do whatever I could to do so.”
Kirkpatrick said so far she has gotten positive feedback form law enforcement officers she has spoken with.
