ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Georgia State Senate Thursday passed a bill to block transgender girls from playing on all-girl sports teams in Georgia schools.
Senator Marty Harbin has pushed the "Save Girls Sports Act" for two legislative sessions now. It will block transgender student athletes in public and private schools from competing in sports that are designated for the opposite biological sex.
"It’s simply not fair to force biological girls to compete against biological males, and it’s certainly not fair for girls to endure the immense social pressure against them if they speak up for themselves," Sen. Harbin said on the Senate floor while presenting his bill. "Forcing girls to play against biological boys inhibits Georgians from the ability to win competitions, receive scholarships and achieve the highest level of accomplishment in their sports," he went on.
"High school sports mold who we are and to rip that experience from a small subset of Georgians," said James Wilson, a freshman student at Georgia State University and a member of the Georgia Youth Justice Coalition e can’t just call them trans students. They are Georgians. And, to rip that experience away from them ridiculously cruel.
Senator Kim Jackson, D-Stone Mountain, and other democrats voted against the measure. Jackson says it puts vulnerable children at risk.
"I’m the only member of the senate who is a part of the LGBTQ community," Jackson said at a press conference after the bill passed the Senate. "We believe that children need to be protected. What happened today was not choosing the most vulnerable. What happened today puts our children at risk," she added.
Democrats say they will keep fighting the bill. It now heads to the Georgia House.
