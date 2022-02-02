ATLANTA (CBS46) — State Senator Clint Dixon passed a bill through the senate Wednesday that he says has been the top issue for him since taking office: removing political party affiliations from Gwinnett County School Board elections.
"Partisanship should have no place on our school boards and in our schools," said Sen. Dixon, R-Buford. "It started with the unwarranted firing of our longtime school superintendent, Alvin Wilbanks, who had been in Gwinnett for about 25 years."
Dixon says he wants educators to focus on the education gap that has grown as students have been in and out of schools in the pandemic. He also adds that polls he's read have shown a decline in academics in Gwinnett in recent years.
"We’ve got major issues with the firing of Alvin Wilbanks, and then also with some of the curriculum that some of the board members are trying to implement in our school system, we’ve got to put an end to it," Dixon said. "This is not an end all be all, but this is a step in the right direction."
The Gwinnett County Senate Delegation made up of six Democrats and one Republican lawmaker met in frustration saying Dixon did not consult with them on the issue.
"Did you go through or discuss this with the Gwinnett Delegation at all," Sen. Nikki Merritt questioned as Dixon presented the bill on the Senate floor Wednesday. "Yes, I did," Dixon replied.
"Of the five-member school board, how many of them are in agreement with this bill," Merritt followed up. "I’d say at least two," Dixon responded, adding that only one board member who is seeking an elected office has supported the measure on record.
The Democratic delegates proposed amendments to allow Gwinnett voters to decide on the matter through a referendum vote. They also tried make the nonpartisan change a statewide rule instead of a move solely applicable to Gwinnett's school board. Dixon opposed both amendments and both failed during the vote.
"I assure you, had you brought the bill to us, I’m sure the delegation would have been able to help with the bill and possibly support the bill," said Sen. Dr. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek.
Democrats said they don’t fundamentally disagree that school boards should move to being nonpartisan, but they believe voters should decide for themselves.
Sen. Dixon did not see the need for a referendum vote.
"I disagree with it because we’ve got a major issue. We are falling in the rankings in the state," he told CBS46.
"I’m not convinced that changing the school board in Gwinnett County from partisan to non-partisan is going to result in any leadership changes that will impact the classroom," said Sen. Sally Harrell, D-Atlanta.
Responding to criticism that he did not follow the process of speaking with the local delegation about a local issue, Dixon says he spoke to the Gwinnett delegation in both chambers and they did not support the measure.
The measure now moves to the House for lawmakers to vote.
