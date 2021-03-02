Sen. Randy Robertson, R-Cataula says his bill should help better interactions between citizens and police by training drivers how to best respond during traffic stops.
"We need to break it down to the clearest of terms and educate the citizens on the officer’s expectations and what the citizens should expect from the officers as far as their behavior and their professionalism," Robertson said.
The bill would have the Department of Public Safety offer an instructional course or presentation to educate drivers and the public on the best ways to interact with police during traffic stops. It would be given at schools, the department of public safety, and driving training programs
"What we are trying to do is build a bridge between law enforcement and citizens so that citizens know and understand what the law enforcement officers are doing and that they have no reason to be nervous or afraid," Robertson said.
Robertson says they bill would also give driver’s info on how to report an officer who isn’t professional.
Critics say the bill overlooks the reality of implicit racial bias. Some lawmakers have cited the Rayshard Brooks shooting where a DUI stop led to an altercation and then shooting. Robertson explained that race is not a leading factor in traffic stops.
"Cultural sensitivity training has been in place for years in law enforcement," Robertson said to CBS46's Capitol Reporter Hayley Mason. "At traffic stops at 2 in the morning, officers don’t give identities of the individual. They normally attempt to give a number of account...We train to the standard and the standard is proper conduct no matter what the individual’s race may be," Robertson continued.
Chris Bruce, political director at the ACLU of Georgia disagrees with the premise of the bill.
"The problem with this bill is it puts issues and points towards civilians instead of pointing toward where the brutality really comes from, and that’s the police," Bruce said to Mason.
Bruce says the bill that has passed the State Senate 36 to 13, doesn't address race and the role it plays in police killings of civilians.
"I understand and so does Senator Robertson understand that there have been police officers who have killed civilians in cold blood," Bruce said. "That is a problem and that is what needs to be addressed. Not from the public’s side but from the police side."
The bill is heading to the state house for a vote likely along party lines
