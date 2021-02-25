The defund the police effort in Georgia could be coming to a screeching halt if one lawmaker's bill continues to move forward.
The defund the police debate has been contentious and even controversial since its inception, and Wednesday efforts to block it from happening led to nearly an hour of heated debate in the Georgia House.
Representative Houston Gaines, R-Athens, is the sponsor of the bill.
"We cannot afford to defund the police, and I believe this bill today will send a very strong message," Gaines said on the House floor.
He says defunding the police is dangerous and shouldn't happen in Georgia.
"We’ve seen calls to defund the police in Athens and Atlanta and we can’t let that happen in our state, and so this is an important measure that is going to keep families safe," Gaines said.
His bill will ban county governments from reducing funding to police departments.
It doesn’t apply if county revenues decrease by more than 5%, but adds that even if there's a drop in revenue, police funding cannot decrease more than the total percentage revenue drop. The bill passed the house floor with 101 yays and 69 nays—largely along party lines.
Representative Bee Nguyen, D-Atlanta, has supported the movement to reduce police funding and reallocate it to mental health services and other behavioral and social services
"If you are black or brown whether armed or unarmed, you are more likely to be killed by law enforcement than your white counterparts," Nguyen in a speech on the House floor opposing the bill.
"The calls for reimagining public safety are exactly about this...This along with the killings of Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, George Floyd and other incidents have prompted a national dialogue," Nguyen continued.
Jared Sawyer is one of the activists who marched in the streets of Atlanta, protesting police brutality.
"Well, it hurts. I think it shows the insensitivity to the real issue at hand," Sawyer said after learning the bill passed the House.
"I do understand how the term “defund the police” may sound scary to those who do not fear the police or may not have a reason not to trust the police," Sawyer told CBS46's Hayley Mason. "The call to defund the police is to divest from policing and beginning to invest in human needs," he continued.
The House Minority Caucus says the bill doesn’t solve the problems
Rep. James Beverly, D-Macon, the House Minority Leader said the bill is a headliner grabber to please the Republican base. He argues that the concept contradicts the GOP values of having local control.
"What do we do when the police that we call don’t come in asking how to help but sometimes they come in with their guns cocked. That’s a problem. So let’s struggle with that question," Beverly said after the vote.
