Atlanta (CBS46)-- Public school students could see fewer standardized tests in the coming years.

Senate Bill 367 is awaiting Governor Brian Kemp's signature. If signed, the measure would require four state-mandated tests for high school students, down from the eight tests students currently take each year.

Middle school students would take just one test.

The bill would still require end-of-course exams to be factored into a high school student's final grade.

