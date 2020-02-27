ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- They bring some of the glitz and glam to Atlanta—coined the Hollywood of the south.
Georgia’s booming film industry has become so popular in part because of tax credits that make producing entertainment so attractive.
But state lawmakers, at the recommendation of the Department of Audits, say it’s time to tighten up on those credits and require every film production company to be audited by a third party. Currently auditing is optional in Georgia.
Representative Matt Dollar (R-Marietta) has been working on a film tax credit modification bill since January. The laws on film tax credits in Georgia have not been updated in 12 years.
“The industry has changed a lot,” Dollar said. “The industry in the state has changed a lot and technology has changed a lot so with that we needed to strengthen the process with which these credits were issued,” Dollar added.
The bill could change how the credits are applied and issued and what expenditures are eligible for credits. The state Department of Audits said in a report that, “generous tax credit and insufficient controls incentivize misuse.”
Currently Production companies receive a tax credit up to 30% of reported in-state expenditures if they spend at least $500,000 on qualified productions.
Dollar says industry has had a positive impact on the state.
“It showed that the state had an expenditure of $677 million. With that, it brought in $4.6 billion,” Dollar told CBS46. “So for every one dollar we spent, we get seven back and that’s pretty good."
Still he says the credits need more scrutiny.
“The 20% credit and the 10% uplift are certified at the same time right now,” Dollar said. “What this does is it creates a two-level process where the 20% credit is credited after the audit and the 10% after the certification.”
Rep. Derrick Jackson, D-Tyrone, represents the district where the sprawling Pinewood Studios and Atlanta Metro Studios are located. He believes the audit mandate would turn companies away.
“One reason I am on the Georgia Entertainment Caucus is because I have the largest movie production company in my district: Pinewood Studios, but I also have another one Atlanta Metro Studios,” said Jackson.
The state’s audit pointed out that “the credit is uncapped for film production companies and can be sold to other taxpayers, providing taxpayers with an even greater incentive to misstate financial information to their benefit.”
It also said Georgia is one of the few states that allow tax credits without third-party audits.
The state audit department also recommended “changing credit provisions to reduce credits for wages paid to out-of-state workers, requiring periodic evaluations of the credit, and allowing public disclosure of credit recipients and amounts.”
Jackson, said right now, he does not support the bill.
“We grew this industry from 300 million to 9.5 billion dollars, no corruption that I know of,” Jackson said. “Why are we introducing new legislation if something’s not broke and two what is it that we are looking for? This whole idea that we need to audit everything especially if there has been no signs of corruption then it’s just a waste of time and it just becomes more political than what it really is.”
Dollar’s bill was introduced in a house committee Thursday afternoon. Testimony is expected on the bill Friday.
