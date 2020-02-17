Billboard backlash in Cobb County

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some Cobb County residents are calling for the new LED billboards to come down.
Four billboards are already up, and four more will be installed this year. Kevin Edmonson has lived and worked in Smyrna for 25 years, and he says, the county didn’t properly notify the public.
“People are vehemently opposed to the sign," Edmonson said. “It was put up in a disingenuous way, the County Commissioner will say they went out and told people they didn’t. They are forcing something on us, since they get revenue. As a community member, it’s not the right thing to do.”
County officials told CBS46 they sent out newsletters, posted on Facebook and the Next-door app regarding the billboards which were going up last fall.
These eight billboards are part of the agreement, after a lawsuit filed by Vision Outdoor Media against the county after the company submitted 22 sign applications in the spring of 2019, all of which were denied by county staff.
Vision sued the county, claiming its sign regulations were unconstitutional.
Under the settlement, Vision will only be able to construct, maintain, repair and/or replace eight new double-sided signs in specific areas of the county agreed to by the company and county. Each of the signs may be of the electronic, LED display variety that allows for advertisements to be changed every 10 seconds or longer, though the company is not required to install an LED sign for each billboard.
In exchange, Vision will pay the county $800,000 in impact fees in connection with the permits for the signs, with the $100,000 for each sign allocated to the sidewalk fund for the commission district where the sign will be located.
The billboard locations are:
♦ 2245 Roswell Road, northeast of Barnes Mill Road
♦ 1196 Ernest Barrett Parkway, northeast of Cobb Parkway
♦ 4070 Austell Road, just north of the East-West Connector
♦ The southeast corner of South Cobb Drive and the East-West Connector
♦ One of five possible locations near the intersection of Barrett Parkway and Dallas Highway
♦ Cobb Parkway between 500 feet north of Akers Mill Road and Paces Mill Road
♦ Along Highway 92 between Lindsey Way and Surrey Road
♦ 2996 Cumberland Blvd., just inside Interstate 285
