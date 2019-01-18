ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Singer R. Kelly and Sony BMG have agreed to part ways, according to a report by Billboard.
The separation comes just a few weeks after the Lifetime Network aired the three-part docu-series "Surviving R. Kelly" where several women accused the singer of abuse.
Kelly had been signed to Jive since the the early 1990s, and when Jive became part of Sony BMG, he became part of the Sony umbrella. He has been under contract at RCA, a Sony subsidiary, since 2012.
The same day that Kelly and Sony parted ways, Kelly's former manager turned himself into authorities for threats allegedly made against the singer's accusers. James Mason bonded out of jail Friday morning.
Gerald Griggs, an attorney for the parents of Joycelyn Savage, released the following comment to our newsroom:
“Let this be a message to R. Kelly’s staff that we won’t be bullied or threatened. We will continue to pursue legal action against any and all threats to the safety of the Savage family. Our goal has always been to bring Joycelyn Savage home safely and we will not be deterred.”
The Savage family accuse Kelly of holding their daughter against her will. The family also filed a complaint with police claiming they were threatened by a manager for the musician over their participation in the Lifetime docuseries. The accused manager in this incident is not James Mason.
