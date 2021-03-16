Demonstrations are taking place almost daily at the State Capitol as the fight against voter suppression in amplifies in Georgia.
"This is the worst attack that I’ve seen on voting or voting rights in my lifetime," said Nse Ufot, the CEO of the New Georgia Project.
Leaders with the New Georgia Project and several other voters rights groups are launching a billboard campaign this week calling out Georgia companies by name and urging them to speak up against legislation passing in the state legislature that voting right's advocates call voter suppression.
"Either you are in opposition to the House Bill 531 and Senate Bill 241 or you’re not," Ufot told CBS46's Hayley Mason. "We are tired of playing these games so the campaign will go on as long as it needs to until there is clarity on where people stand on these issues," Ufot added.
House Bill 531 and Senate Bill 241 would end no-excuse absentee voting, increase ID requirements and limit some voting hours, changes advocates say will disenfranchise minority voters.
The New Georgia Project is calling for Georgia-based businesses like Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, Home Depot, and others with offices in the state to stop donating to campaigns that support the bills.
Rep. Barry Fleming, R-Harlem, the sponsor of HB531 testified in a committee hearing Monday evening, "the bill addresses several different areas: absentee voting, improvements to in-person voting, it addresses the testing of voting equipment and prepares better auditing of election results," continuing to imply that ballot counting into the early morning hours appears suspicious.
So far, companies are responding to the callouts by expressing broad support of fair election access.
We believe that all elections should be accessible, fair and secure and support broad voter participation.
Home Depot responded in the statement saying:
"We’ll continue to work to ensure our associates, both in Georgia and across the country, have the information and resources to vote.
For example, we promoted voter participation in the last election through our internal Get Out The Vote initiative, confirming 15,500 voter registrations among our associates. In addition, we matched more than 1,800 associates with local opportunities to volunteer at polling locations across the country, including 600 technology worker volunteers in Atlanta to support complex technology issues and cybersecurity related to the election. We also donated 9,200 plexiglass dividers across Georgia to help meet poll station safety requirements."
The Coca-Cola Company responded:
"Voting is a foundational right in America, and we will continue to work to advance voting rights and access in Georgia and across the country. We support efforts by the Metro Atlanta Chamber and the Georgia Chamber of Commerce to help facilitate a balanced approach to the elections bills that have been introduced in the Georgia Legislature this session. The ultimate goal should be fair, secure elections where access to voting is broad-based and inclusive."
Delta Airlines sent CBS46 the following statement:
“We continue to engage with Georgia’s elected leaders on this issue. Delta’s shared values call on us to make our voices heard and be engaged members of our communities, of which voting is a vital part of that responsibility. Ensuring an election system that promotes broad voter participation, equal access to the polls, and fair, secure elections processes are critical to voter confidence and creates an environment that ensures everyone's vote is counted.”
But, Ufot says the statements are do not take a clear enough stance.
"It's not enough and this is an attempt for them to talk out of both sides of their mouths," Ufot told Mason. "We are not buying it. Georgians are not buying it. Answer the question that was asked. Do you support these voter suppression bills? And, if you don’t support them what are you planning to do?"
More digital billboards will continue to be installed across the state over the next week.
