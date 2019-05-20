ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Morehouse grad Dwytt Lewis is still in disbelief.
“It's indescribable. I'm still in shock about it,” he said.
It’s every college students dream to graduate debt free. And thanks to billionaire Robert Smith, it’s possible for the 396 graduates who make up the class of 2019.
Sunday, Smith who served as the commencement speaker, promised to pay off every penny of their student loans.
Morehouse tuition, room and board costs about $48,000 a year, and while the final amount has been totaled yet, estimates of the tab is round $40 million.
“As far as four-year college or university I'm the first male in my family,” Lewis said.
For Lewis, that's more than $150,000 he won't have to struggle to pay back. His excitement uncontrollable as he danced across the stage to receive his degree in business administration.
The 21-year-old from Compton, California has struggled enough. He’s been homeless, often not knowing where his next meal was coming from, let alone how he would one day pay for college.
“There were definitely times when we were bouncing around from family members house to family members house,” he said.
Smith is the founder and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, a private equity firm. According to Forbes he's worth an estimated $5 billion.
Now Lewis has a chance to follow his dream of working in entertainment marketing.
“I love to perform original songs, i love to write songs - even children's books or children's movies i would love to write a script,” he said.
Smith's generous gift comes at a time when student loan debt has soared to roughly $1.5 trillion, and the average student loan debt is more than $33,000.
Lewis said he plans to pay it forward immediately, inspiring young people to chase their dreams too.
“As soon as I get home, I wanna touch down in my high school alma mater Lynwood High School and go back and give back and just let kids know that whatever dream you have go for it,” he said.
