MARIETTA, GA (CBS46)—Billions of dollars to relieve traffic congestion will soon head to Cobb County and other metro Atlanta localities.
The Atlanta Regional Commission Board (ARC) approved an update that allocated $173 billion in federal, state, and local funding through 2050.
The measures are expected to improve mobility and safety in metro Atlanta according to the ARC.
Three projects in Cobb County that have been scheduled for funding and will begin work in this next decade:
• Widening of Macland Road (SR 360) to a four lane section in west Cobb. Construction set to begin in 2021.
• Building three multi-use trails at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. Construction scheduled for authorization in 2021.
• Construction of South Barrett Parkway phase three, a new four-lane facility which bypasses a heavily traveled section of Barrett Parkway near I-75 in the Town Center activity center. Construction scheduled for authorization in 2021.
ARC officials estimate that Cobb County will add 294,000 people by 2050, bringing the Cobb’s total population to just over 1 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.